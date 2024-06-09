Carlos Ortiz wins LIV Golf Houston for 1st victory on the Saudi-funded league

HUMBLE, Texas (AP) — Carlos Ortiz won LIV Golf Houston on Sunday for his first victory on the Saudi-funded league and second big win in the Houston area. Ortiz closed with a 5-under 67 to beat Adrian Meronk by a stroke at the Golf Club of Houston. The Mexican player won the 2020 Houston Open at Memorial Park for his lone PGA Tour title. Part of a four-way tie for the lead entering the day, the 33-year-old Ortiz finished at 15-under 201. Meronk shot a 68 to help Cleeks GC win the team title. The German joined LIV Golf this year.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.