Carlos Mendoza gets three-year deal as Mets manager, to be introduced Tuesday

NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Mendoza was officially hired Monday as manager of the New York Mets with a three-year contract and the task of leading a turnaround from 2023’s huge failure. The 43-year-old will be introduced Tuesday at Citi Field. His deal includes a team option for 2027. Mendoza spent the past four seasons across town as Aaron Boone’s bench coach with the New York Yankees. He replaced Buck Showalter, fired by the Mets on the final day of the season after two years as manager.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.