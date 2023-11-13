Carlos Mendoza gets three-year deal as Mets manager, to be introduced Tuesday

By The Associated Press
FILE - New York Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza watches the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Friday, May 26, 2023, in New York. The New York Mets are hiring Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza as their manager, according to a person familiar with the decision. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday, Nov. 6, because the move had not been announced. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Franklin II]

NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Mendoza was officially hired Monday as manager of the New York Mets with a three-year contract and the task of leading a turnaround from 2023’s huge failure. The 43-year-old will be introduced Tuesday at Citi Field. His deal includes a team option for 2027. Mendoza spent the past four seasons across town as Aaron Boone’s bench coach with the New York Yankees. He replaced Buck Showalter, fired by the Mets on the final day of the season after two years as manager.

