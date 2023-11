Carlos Febles hired as Blue Jays third base coach. Bench coach Don Mattingly’s role expanded

TORONTO (AP) — Carlos Febles was hired as third base coach of the Toronto Blue Jays, who expanded the duties of bench coach Don Mattingly to include the title of offensive coordinator. The 47-year-old Febles was a second baseman for Kansas City from 1998-03 and joined the Blue Jays after 17 seasons coaching in the Boston Red Sox organization. He replaced Luis Rivera, who retired after last season. Febles was Boston’s third base coach from 2018-23. Mattingly, a former New York Yankees captain and Los Angeles Dodgers and Miami manager, was hired as Toronto’s bench coach in November 2022.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.