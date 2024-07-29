Carlos Estévez may get shot at nailing Philadelphia Phillies closer role

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies are excited to have closer Carlos Estévez after they acquired him from the Los Angeles Angels for a pair of minor league pitching prospects as they strengthen a run at their first World Series since 2008. Estévez has 20 saves this season, a year after he had 31 and was an All-Star for the Angels. The 31-year-old Estévez originally signed with Colorado in 2011 and made his major league debut in 2016. He has 76 saves in 418 appearances, all in relief. The Phillies have had six pitchers combine for 27 saves this season.

