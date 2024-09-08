Carlos Davis leads Towson to 14-9 victory over Morgan State

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Carlos Davis threw for 218 yards and a touchdown and Towson held off Morgan State 14-9. Davis completed 21 of 28 passes and his 5-yard scoring throw to Sam Reynolds gave Towson (1-1) an early 7-3 lead. Christopher Watkins’ 6-yard touchdown run with 33 seconds left in the second quarter made it 14-3 at halftime. Morgan State answered in the first minute of the third quarter when Tahj Smith threw a 74-yard touchdown pass to Joseph Kennerly Jr. Smith drove the Bears to midfield, but the drive stalled with an incomplete pass on fourth-and 15 with 1:33 remaining.

