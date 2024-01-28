Carlos Carrasco coming back to Cleveland, agrees to minor league deal with Guardians, AP source says

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations tells AP that the Cleveland Guardians are signing veteran pitcher Carlos Carrasco to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training. The 36-year-old right-hander spent 11 seasons pitching for Cleveland. Carrasco is expected to be with the club next month at camp in Arizona, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team is not confirming the deal it until it is signed. Carrasco led the American League with 18 wins in 2017, and he became one of the team’s most popular players because of his warm personality and later for his courage in battling cancer.

