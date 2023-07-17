Carlos Alcaraz’s Wimbledon trophy keeps him at No. 1. Marketa Vondrousova’s lifts her to No. 10

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz remains at No. 1 in the ATP rankings by virtue of his victory over No. 2 Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final. Marketa Vondrousova’s first Grand Slam title pushes her all the way up to a career-high No. 10 on the WTA list. Vondrousova jumped 32 places from No. 42 thanks to her 6-4, 6-4 win against Ons Jabeur in Saturday’s final at the All England Club. Vondrousova was the lowest-ranked and first unseeded women’s champion at the grass-court major. Alcaraz’s 1-6, 7-6 (6), 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 defeat of Djokovic on Sunday marked the third time in the past four major tournaments that the men’s title match determined who would be at No. 1.

