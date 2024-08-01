Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from the US Open tuneup tournament in Montreal because of fatigue

MONTREAL (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz has pulled out of a U.S. Open tuneup tournament in Montreal after reaching the Paris Olympics semifinals. He joins Novak Djokovic in sitting out the Canadian event. The event announced the withdrawal on Thursday. Alcaraz has won the past two Grand Slam tournaments — the French Open and Wimbledon — and is trying to win a singles medal for Spain at his first Summer Games. The National Bank Open begins Aug. 6.

