Carlos Alcaraz sets up semifinal match against Novak Djokovic at ATP Finals after beating Medvedev

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz set up a semifinal match against top-ranked Novak Djokovic at the ATP Finals after beating Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-4. The second-ranked Alcaraz beat Djokovic in the Wimbledon final. He is making his debut at the season-ending event for the year’s top eight players after missing last year’s tournament because of an abdominal injury. Alcaraz leaned back and yelled in celebration after Medvedev hit a backhand long on match point. Medvedev has also qualified for the semifinals and will next play Jannik Sinner. Two-time champion Alexander Zverev will face Andrey Rublev in a late match. Neither player can advance.

