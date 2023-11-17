Carlos Alcaraz sets up semifinal match against Novak Djokovic at ATP Finals after beating Medvedev

By The Associated Press
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz returns the ball to Russia's Daniil Medvedev during their singles tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals at the Pala Alpitour, in Turin, Italy, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Antonio Calanni]

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz set up a semifinal match against top-ranked Novak Djokovic at the ATP Finals after beating Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-4. The second-ranked Alcaraz beat Djokovic in the Wimbledon final. He is making his debut at the season-ending event for the year’s top eight players after missing last year’s tournament because of an abdominal injury. Alcaraz leaned back and yelled in celebration after Medvedev hit a backhand long on match point. Medvedev has also qualified for the semifinals and will next play Jannik Sinner. Two-time champion Alexander Zverev will face Andrey Rublev in a late match. Neither player can advance.

