Carlos Alcaraz pulls out of Monte Carlo Masters with right forearm injury

MONACO (AP) — Two-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz has withdrawn from the clay-court Monte Carlo Masters tournament because of a muscle injury to his right forearm. The Wimbledon champion had been training with strapping to his arm but announced on X that he “cannot play.” The 20-year-old Spaniard was scheduled to play Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime in the second round in only his second appearance at the tournament. Alcaraz also pulled out last year with injury. He reached the French Open semifinals last year, losing to Novak Djokovic, before beating him in the Wimbledon final.

