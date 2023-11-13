Carlos Alcaraz loses to Alexander Zverev in his ATP Finals debut

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz was beaten in his debut at the ATP Finals by two-time champion Alexander Zverev 6-7, 6-3, 6-4. Alcaraz missed the season-ending event for the top eight players last year because of an abdominal injury. Zverev also missed last year’s edition after tearing ligaments in his right ankle in the French Open semifinals. But the big-serving German clearly likes the fast conditions inside the Pala Alpitour. He claimed the title in Turin two years ago. Zverev served 16 aces to Alcaraz’s 11 and never really let the Spaniard feel in control. Zverev overcame a scare late in the third set when he slipped and fell to the court clutching his left ankle.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.