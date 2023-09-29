Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev untroubled in the first round at the China Open

BEIJING (AP) — Second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz made a comfortable debut in China with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over qualifier Yannick Hanfmann in the first round of the China Open. Alcaraz says “I have to improve a little bit so I’m really happy to do it and have another chance to be better in the next round.” Alcaraz will next face Lorenzo Musetti. Third-ranked Daniil Medvedev defeated Tommy Paul 6-2, 6-1. The U.S. Open finalist made only three unforced errors in his first visit to China in four years. Third-seeded Holger Rune, fifth-seeded Andriy Rublev, sixth-seeded Jannik Sinner, seventh-seeded Casper Ruud and eighth-seeded Alexander Zverev also won. Fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas was eliminated.

