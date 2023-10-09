Carlos Alcaraz advances to the fourth round at the Shanghai Masters

SHANGHAI (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz had to rally from a break down in the first set to beat 30th-seeded Daniel Evans 7-6 (1), 6-4 and advance to the fourth round of the Shanghai Masters. The Spaniard committed only two unforced errors in the second set. Alcaraz says “it was one of the toughest matches I have played outside of the Grand Slams.” Alcaraz will next face 18th-seeded Grigor Dimitrov. He beat 13th-seeded Karen Khachanov 7-6 (6), 6-4. Fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev hit 35 winners as he defeated 31st-seeded Adrian Mannarino 6-3, 6-0.

