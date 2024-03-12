Carlos Alcaraz advances to quarterfinals at Indian Wells, beating Fabian Marozsan

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz avenged a previous loss to Fabian Marozsan, winning 6-3, 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Open. A day after “lucky loser” Luca Nardi stunned No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the third round at Indian Wells, Alcaraz advanced easily over the Hungarian who ousted him from the Italian Open in May. Alcaraz, the defending champion at Indian Wells, dropped the first set in his opening match this year but has lost just 12 games in the other six sets. Stefanos Tsitsipas wasn’t so lucky, losing to Jiri Lehecka 6-2, 6-4.

