Carlos Alcaraz adds coach Samuel Lopez to work alongside Juan Carlos Ferrero

NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz will have an additional coach with him when the 2025 tennis season begins. The four-time Grand Slam champion has hired Samuel Lopez to work alongside Juan Carlos Ferrero, who has coached the Spaniard since he was 15 years old. Lopez has coached Ferrero, among other players. The 21-year-old Alcaraz believes the pairing can help push him back to the top of the rankings. Alcaraz is in New York to play an exhibition match Wednesday against Ben Shelton at Madison Square Garden.

