Carlo Ancelotti will coach Brazil at Copa America next year says confederation chairman

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian soccer confederation chairman Ednaldo Rodrigues says Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti will be in charge of the national team at next year’s Copa America. Ancelotti has still not publicly confirmed any deal with the five-time World Cup champions. Rodrigues spoke to journalists after he introduced Fernando Diniz as the new Brazil coach until July next year. Rodrigues was asked whether he had an agreement with Ancelotti to be the Brazil coach at the 2024 edition of Copa America and replied “He will be, he will be. You can be sure of that.” The 64-year-old Italian has a contract with Madrid which finishes when Diniz’s 12-month contract with Brazil is due to expire.

