MADRID (AP) — Carlo Ancelotti says he expects Real Madrid to be his last club job and is “not so excited” about coaching a national team. Ancelotti has a contract at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium for another two years. Last season, Brazil tried to lure him. The 65-year-old Italian is not enamored with the thought of swapping a club for a country. He says, “My idea is that Real Madrid will be my last club.” He was speaking to former Chelsea midfielder Jon Obi Mikel’s Obi One podcast.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.