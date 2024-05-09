Carlisle says ‘small-market teams deserve a fair shot’ after ejection from Pacers’ loss in Game 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Indiana coach Rick Carlisle said Wednesday that “small-market teams deserve an equal shot” during a complaint about the officiating in his team’s loss to the New York Knicks. Carlisle was called for two technical fouls and ejected late as his Pacers fell 130-121, putting them in a 2-0 hole in the Eastern Conference semifinals. He said the Pacers found 29 calls they felt were incorrect in their Game 1 loss, but he didn’t submit them to the NBA. He vowed he would be sending them this time. Officials acknowledged an incorrectly called kicked ball violation late in Game 1, but the Pacers believed there were plenty other instances of wrong whistles.

