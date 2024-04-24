Carli Lloyd turns diplomat and takes a US message to kids in Greece

One of America’s greatest soccer players is spending the week in Greece working with kids and reminding everyone that the most important moments in sports don’t always end with a group of Champagne-soaked winners holding up a trophy. Olympian and World Cup star Carli Lloyd is on the pitch and in communities in Greece as part of the U.S. Embassy’s program “Changing the Game: Sports for Inclusion.” One of its missions is to remind kids, and maybe their parents, too, about the core reason we play sports — to learn to lead, include others and be a good teammate. The trip is part of the U.S. State Department’s Sports Envoy program designed to advance U.S. policy goals.

