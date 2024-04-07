Carles Gil, Henrich Ravas help Revolution beat Charlotte 1-0 for 1st win of season

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Carles Gil scored moments before halftime, Henrich Ravas had three saves and New England beat Charlotte FC 1-0 for the Revolution’s first win of the season. Gil opened the scoring in first-half stoppage time with a goal on the counter-attack when he put away a rebound with a first-timer that slipped inside the far post. Kristijan Kahlina had two saves for Charlotte (2-3-2). Ravas, a 26-year-old in his rookie MLS campaign, had his first shut out of the season. Charlotte’s only win in the series came in 2022 — its inaugural campaign — and was the franchise’s first-ever win. The Revolution have won four in a row since.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.