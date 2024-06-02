Carles Gil, Esmir Bajraktarevic scored in Revolution’s 2-1 win over Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Carles Gil scored a goal and added an assist, 19-year-old Esmir Bajraktarevic scored his first MLS goal to help the New England Revolution beat Nashville SC 2-1. New England (4-10-1) won for just the second time since a 1-0 win over Charlotte on April 6. Nashville SC (4-5-7) had its four-game unbeaten streak — during which the club conceded just one goal — snapped. Nashville outshot the Revolution 24-9, though each team had five shots on target. Hany Mukhtar converted from the penalty spot for Nashville to trim its deficit to 2-1 in the 80th.

