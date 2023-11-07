Carl Torbush, who succeeded Mack Brown at North Carolina and also coached E. Tennessee State, dies

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Carl Torbush, a defensive specialist who succeeded Mack Brown as North Carolina’s head football coach after Brown’s first tenure and later coached at East Tennessee State, has died. He was 72. ETSU said Monday that Torbush died Sunday. It didn’t provide a cause of death. University President Brian Norland said the coach would be remembered as a man of vision and character and praised him for his leadership and nurturing as the school restarted football after a decade-long hiatus. Torbush ascended from Tar Heels defensive coordinator to head coach after Brown departed for Texas in December 1997.

