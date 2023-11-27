Career games for Ware and Mgbako lead Indiana past Harvard 89-76

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kel’el Ware scored 28 points, Mackenzie Mgbako added 18, career highs for both, and Indiana pulled away for an 89-76 win over Harvard. The Hoosiers shot 59% and scored 26 of their 50 second-half points in the paint while outscoring the Crimson by 14. Ware was 12-of-13 shooting with four dunks and three layups and sinking a 3-pointer for measure. Ware, a 7-foot transfer from Oregon, and Mgbako, a 6-8 freshman, both had eight rebounds. Malik Mack scored 27 points, 19 in the second half as he tried to keep the Crimson in the game.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.