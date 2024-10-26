Career-best 52-yard FG by Jackson Courville gives Ball State 25-23 win over Northern Illinois

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Jackson Courville kicked a career-best 52-yard field goal with two seconds remaining to give Ball State a dramatic 25-23 win over Northern Illinois. Kanon Woodill kicked a 47-yard field goal with 18 seconds left to give NIU its only lead, 23-22 but Kadin Semonza completed passes two quick passes to put the Ball at the NIU 35 with 5 seconds to go. It capped a wild finish that saw a wide-open Skyler Gill, who had seven receptions for 125 yards and a touchdown, drop a two-point conversion that would have pulled Northern Illinois into a 22-20 tie with 4:57 to play. But after a tipped-ball interception put Ball State at the NIU 23 with 2:26 to play, Santana Banner blocked Courville’s potential clinching 33-yard field goal with 1:51 to go.

