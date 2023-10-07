Care finally has his Rugby World Cup moment saving England against Samoa

LILLE, France (AP) — Danny Care debuted for England in 2008 and didn’t have a Rugby World Cup moment to treasure until Saturday. He missed the 2011 tournament due to injury, got one game in 2015, and wasn’t even invited to camp in 2019. New England coach Steve Borthwick revived his test career and Care found himself on the bench in Lille. The team was losing to Samoa 17-11 when he was sent in with 14 minutes to go. And Care had his moment. He scored the winning try and made a last-ditch tackle to save a try to preserve England’s 18-17 victory. Care says, “You can’t not make that tackle but I’m pleased I could just help the team.”

