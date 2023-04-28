Cards swap 3rd-round picks with Eagles after tampering issue

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have swapped third-round picks with the Philadelphia Eagles in this year’s draft after the Cardinals had impermissible contact with Jonathan Gannon during their recent coaching search. The Cardinals said they self-reported that new general manager Monti Ossenfort had a phone conversation with Gannon in the days following the NFC championship game, when contact is not permitted under NFL tampering rules. Gannon was the Eagles’ defensive coordinator at the time. The Cardinals eventually hired him as their coach. Arizona’s third-round pick was originally the No. 66 overall selection, but now they’ll select at No. 94. The Cardinals will also receive the Eagles’ fifth-round pick as part of the agreement.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.