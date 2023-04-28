Cards select OT Paris Johnson at No. 6 after multiple trades
By DAVID BRANDT The Associated Press
FILE -Monti Ossenfort, new general manager of the Arizona Cardinals NFL football team, speaks during a news conference in Tempe, Ariz., Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. The Arizona Cardinals have avoided saying the franchise has entered rebuild mode, even if it sure does feel like it. The Cardinals will have the No. 3 overall pick in next week’s NFL draft in Kansas City, Missouri, which provides one of the first big moments for new coach Jonathan Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ross D. Franklin]
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals selected Ohio State offensive lineman Paris Johnson with the No. 6 overall selection, capping a whirlwind start to the draft for new general manager Monti Ossenfort. Johnson’s arrival gives the Cardinals a potential franchise cornerstone who can protect quarterback Kyler Murray for years to come. The move continued an active evening for the Cardinals, who started the night with the No. 3 overall selection but traded it to the Houston Texans.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Ohio State offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. reacts after being chosen by the Arizona Cardinals with the sixth overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Roberson
Ohio State offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr.,left, poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the Arizona Cardinals with the sixth overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Roberson
Ohio State offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr.,left, poses after being chosen by the Arizona Cardinals with the sixth overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)