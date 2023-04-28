Cards select OT Paris Johnson at No. 6 after multiple trades

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals selected Ohio State offensive lineman Paris Johnson with the No. 6 overall selection, capping a whirlwind start to the draft for new general manager Monti Ossenfort. Johnson’s arrival gives the Cardinals a potential franchise cornerstone who can protect quarterback Kyler Murray for years to come. The move continued an active evening for the Cardinals, who started the night with the No. 3 overall selection but traded it to the Houston Texans.

