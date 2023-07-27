Cards rework contract for All-Pro safety Budda Baker, add bonuses and incentives, AP source says

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have reworked the contract for All-Pro safety Budda Baker, adding $2.4 million in bonuses and incentives for the upcoming season, including a $300,000 signing bonus, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been announced. Baker also received a raise for next season. NFL Network first reported about the reworked contract. The 27-year-old has been one of the best defensive players in the league since he was drafted in the second round out of Washington in 2017.

