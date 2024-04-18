Cards’ rebuild hits its apex with 11 picks in the NFL draft, including the No. 4 overall selection

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals’ rebuilding project is about to hit one of its most important moments. Second-year general manager Monti Ossenfort has been building toward this draft since he was hired in January 2023. The Cardinals currently have 11 picks, including six selections in the top 90. It’s a great opportunity to add more elite talent to a roster that could use it. The Cardinals have two picks in the first round, including the No. 4 and No. 27 selections. Arizona has been linked to some of the draft’s premier wideouts, including Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze.

