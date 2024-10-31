Cards, Murray try to extend winning streak to 3 games when they host the Bears

The Arizona Cardinals will try to extend their winning streak to three games when they host the Chicago Bears on Sunday. The Cardinals have won three of their past four games to jump into a tie for the NFC West lead with the Seahawks and 49ers. The Bears are coming off a frustrating 18-15 loss last week when Washington completed a Hail Mary as time expired. The Bears and Cardinals have split the past six games in a series that started in 1920.

