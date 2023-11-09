Cards’ Kyler Murray ready to ‘do my thing’ during his expected return against the Falcons on Sunday

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Coach Jonathan Gannon cautioned Kyler Murray that he might not be the same old quarterback right away on Sunday, following a 335-day layoff caused by a torn ACL in his right knee. The Arizona Cardinals star isn’t buying it. Murray said he understands the concern, but he’s ready to “do my thing” when the Cardinals face the Falcons on Sunday. Murray’s return comes at a time when the Cardinals need a jolt of energy. Arizona has lost six straight games, including last week’s 27-0 debacle against the Cleveland Browns.

