Cards go for their 4th straight win when they face the Jets and Aaron Rodgers

The Arizona Cardinals will be trying for their first four-game winning streak since 2021 when they host the New York Jets on Sunday. The Cardinals have a 5-4 record and are in first place in a crowded NFC West. The Jets are coming off a win over the Houston Texans. Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has five touchdown passes and no interceptions in his past two games. His three touchdown tosses last week were his most with the Jets. Arizona has won the past two games in the series.

