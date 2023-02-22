Cards’ Gannon turns to 29-year-old Rallis to lead defense

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The NFL is a place where 20-somethings are usually playing on the field or just breaking into the coaching profession, with titles such as “quality control” as they try to slowly rise through the ranks of a professional staff. It’s safe to say Nick Rallis was a fast learner. New Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon has added the 29-year-old Rallis as the team’s defensive coordinator, betting that his energy, talent and vision can negate any lack of experience. Gannon and Rallis know each other well, working together on the Philadelphia Eagles’ staff over the past two seasons.

