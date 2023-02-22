Cards’ Gannon turns to 29-year-old Rallis to lead defense

By DAVID BRANDT The Associated Press
FILE - Philadelphia Eagles linebackers coach Nick Rallis gestures during a preseason NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Philadelphia. It's a big weekend for Nick Rallis and big brother Mike. Mike Rallis, better known as WWE star Madcap Moss, is in the mix for Saturday's Royal Rumble. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rich Schultz]

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The NFL is a place where 20-somethings are usually playing on the field or just breaking into the coaching profession, with titles such as “quality control” as they try to slowly rise through the ranks of a professional staff. It’s safe to say Nick Rallis was a fast learner. New Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon has added the 29-year-old Rallis as the team’s defensive coordinator, betting that his energy, talent and vision can negate any lack of experience. Gannon and Rallis know each other well, working together on the Philadelphia Eagles’ staff over the past two seasons.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.