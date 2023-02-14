Cards extend operations president John Mozeliak through 2025

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals have extended the contract of president of baseball operations John Mozeliak through the 2025 season. Mozeliak is the longest tenured head of baseball operations in the National League. Cardinals chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. had said last month that he was pleased with Mozeliak and wanted to retain him. The Cardinals won the NL Central last year and matched a franchise record with their 15th consecutive winning season.

