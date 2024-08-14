Cards-Colts joint practice has old-style feel as Marvin Harrison Jr. returns to Indianapolis

WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — The first joint practice between the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals created a throwback atmosphere Wednesday. Reggie Wayne went back to work on the field. Edgerrin James signed autographs at the fence line. Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon thanked the Colts for giving him a chance to show he could coach. And, yes, Marvin Harrison Jr. returned to the only NFL city his father ever called home. It was a big moment for the Cardinals’ 22-year-old rookie receiver.

