Cards-Colts joint practice has old-style feel as Marvin Harrison Jr. returns to Indianapolis

By MICHAEL MAROT The Associated Press
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., center, makes a catch between Cardinals linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. (2) and Cardinals safety Andre Chachere (36) as players take part in drills during an NFL football training camp at the State Farm Stadium Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ross D. Franklin]

WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — The first joint practice between the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals created a throwback atmosphere Wednesday. Reggie Wayne went back to work on the field. Edgerrin James signed autographs at the fence line. Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon thanked the Colts for giving him a chance to show he could coach. And, yes, Marvin Harrison Jr. returned to the only NFL city his father ever called home. It was a big moment for the Cardinals’ 22-year-old rookie receiver.

