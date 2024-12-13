Cards clinging to playoff hopes as they host rookie QB Drake Maye and the Pats

The Arizona Cardinals have lost three straight games, but are still clinging to playoff hopes as they prepare to host the New England Patriots on Sunday. The Patriots have also lost three straight. Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is trying to bounce back after throwing two interceptions in back-to-back games for the first time in his six-year career. Patriots rookie QB Drake Maye is putting together a promising first season, with improved production in the passing game over the past few weeks to go along with his running ability.

