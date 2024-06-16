Cards catcher Willson Contreras likely will begin a minor league rehab assignment on Tuesday

By The Associated Press
St. Louis Cardinals' Willson Contreras sits in the dugout as a member of the Busch Stadium grounds crew rushes to unfurl the tarp at the start of a rain delay during the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Cardinals and the Baltimore Orioles Tuesday, May 21, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Roberson]

CHICAGO (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras likely will begin a minor league rehab assignment on Tuesday. Contreras has been out since he was hit by a swing on May 7, breaking his left forearm. He had surgery the following day. The 32-year-old Contreras had a couple of batting practice sessions in St. Louis this weekend. Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol says he isn’t sure just yet where Contreras is going to do his rehab stint. St. Louis placed right-hander Kyle Gibson on the bereavement list before the series finale at Wrigley Field. Right-hander Ryan Loutos was recalled from Triple-A Memphis.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.