Cards catcher Willson Contreras likely will begin a minor league rehab assignment on Tuesday

CHICAGO (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras likely will begin a minor league rehab assignment on Tuesday. Contreras has been out since he was hit by a swing on May 7, breaking his left forearm. He had surgery the following day. The 32-year-old Contreras had a couple of batting practice sessions in St. Louis this weekend. Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol says he isn’t sure just yet where Contreras is going to do his rehab stint. St. Louis placed right-hander Kyle Gibson on the bereavement list before the series finale at Wrigley Field. Right-hander Ryan Loutos was recalled from Triple-A Memphis.

