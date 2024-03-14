Cards agree to 2-year deal with offensive tackle Jonah Williams, release veteran DJ Humphries

The Arizona Cardinals have agreed to a $30 million, two-year deal with offensive tackle Jonah Williams, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been officially announced. The 6-foot-5, 312-pound Williams has started the past four seasons for the Cincinnati Bengals after being selected with the 11th overall pick of the 2019 draft out of Alabama.

