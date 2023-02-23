Cards add Petzing to lead offense, help Murray’s comeback

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals won’t have an ideal quarterback situation next season. That’s a big reason why Drew Petzing was hired. New Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon has asked Petzing to lead an offense that will eventually be built around franchise quarterback Kyler Murray. The problem is Murray is recovering from tearing the ACL in his right knee and probably won’t be available for at least the first few weeks next season. Petzing spent the past three seasons with the Cleveland Browns and was the quarterbacks coach last season.

