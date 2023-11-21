Cardoso’s offense, team defense power No. 1 South Carolina to 78-38 win over South Dakota State

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Kamilla Cardoso had 23 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks as No. 1 South Carolina shook off some poor shooting to rout South Dakota State 78-38. The Gamecocks played without their most reliable outside shooter in Oregon transfer Te-Hina Paopao, who was out with an ankle injury. South Carolina shot 33% in the opening half and didn’t make a single 3-pointer in the game. Raven Johnson had a career-high 18 points, plus six assists and five steals for the Gamecocks. Brooklyn Meyer scored 19 points for the Jackrabbits.

