Cardoso’s big second half leads No. 1 South Carolina to 19th straight win over Ole Miss, 85-56

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Kamilla Cardoso scored 13 of her 17 points in the final two quarters to lead No. 1 South Carolina to its 19th straight win over Mississippi, 85-56, on Sunday. The Rebels had not beaten the Gamecocks since 2010, yet kept things close in trailing 32-31 with three minutes left in the second quarter. But Cardoso fueled a 16-2 run that spanned the break to take control and extend their program record of 52 consecutive home wins.

