Cardoso shines as Real Betis defeats Cadiz in La Liga

MADRID (AP) — U.S. midfielder Johnny Cardoso has turned in a man-of-the-match performance to help Real Betis beat Cadiz 2-0 and move into sixth place in the Spanish league. Cadiz has gone 20 league games without a win since Sept. 1. Even so, Cadiz is third from bottom in the league. Betis leapfrogged Real Sociedad and Valencia into sixth. Cardoso provided the assist for Willian Jose to open the scoring after five minutes. Pablo Fornals scored the second for the visitors just seconds after the break.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.