Cardoso, No. 1 South Carolina follow up LSU win by beating Vanderbilt 91-74

By PETE IACOBELLI The Associated Press
South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso controls a loose ball against Vanderbilt forward Sacha Washington, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbia, S.C., Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nell Redmond]

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Kamilla Cardoso scored 23 points and No. 1 South Carolina shook off a slow start to win its 16th straight over Vanderbilt, 91-74, on Sunday. Cardoso tied her most points with the Gamecocks and ended two points shy of her career best, set as a freshman at Syracuse. South Carolina was coming off a major win at No. 9 LSU last time out and trailed the Commodores 21-20 in the second quarter. But the Gamecocks went on a 22-9 run the rest of the period to take control.

