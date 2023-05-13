Cardinals’ Willson Contreras to return to catching duties on Monday

BOSTON (AP) — Willson Contreras’ demotion from catching didn’t last very long. St. Louis manager Oli Marmol announced before a game in Boston that the 31-year-old Contreras will be back behind the plate on Monday night when the Cardinals open a homestand against the Milwaukee Brewers. The three-time All-Star was signed to an $87.5 million, five-year contract in December to replace retired Yadier Molina at catcher. But Marmol announced last weekend that Contreras would be taking a break from catching for a while. He has been the designated hitter during his time away from behind the plate.

