Cardinals tight end Trey McBride rises into league’s elite with spectacular plays, ample production

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Trey McBride caught a short pass, muscled his way through a would-be Jets tackler and then hurdled another defender on the way to a spectacular 17-yard gain that sent the Arizona Cardinals sideline into a frenzy. It’s the third time this season he jumped over an opposing player. Those kinds of plays are turning the third-year tight end into a star for the Cardinals, who have won four straight games and are in first place of the NFC West. McBride has caught a team-high 49 passes for 552 yards this season. Those numbers both rank No. 3 in the NFL for tight ends.

