Cardinals stumble again on offensive side in 20-10 loss to Seahawks

SEATTLE (AP) — Joshua Dobbs doesn’t need to be told that his entire season with the Arizona Cardinals is essentially an audition and that sometime in the next few weeks he’ll relinquish his starting role. Eventually Kyler Murray will return to be the starting quarterback for Arizona. And if the Cardinals are going to snap their losing streak before Murray returns, they’ll need better from Dobbs than what he showed in a 20-10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Dobbs made his seventh start for Arizona and the result was another game with missed opportunities and a frustrating conclusion. Dobbs was 19 of 33 passing for 146 yards. He was sacked four times and didn’t have a pass play for longer than 21 yards.

