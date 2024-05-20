Cardinals struggling for a 2nd straight season, and the NL Central’s top young players are elsewhere

The St. Louis Cardinals are struggling to stay relevant after being a model of consistency for so long. Even after taking two of three against both the Angels and Red Sox, the Cardinals are six games under .500. They’ve rebounded from a seven-game losing streak earlier this month, winning five of their last seven. But they’re seven games out of first place. Their run differential of minus-49 is by far the worst in the NL Central. St. Louis went 71-91 last year. If they finish with a losing record two years in a row, it’ll be the first time they’ve done that since the strike-shortened 1994 and 1995 campaigns.

