Cardinals stifle Twins 6-1 behind Andre Pallante’s 7 strong innings

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Andre Pallante retired 17 of the last 18 batters he faced over seven strong innings and Lars Nootbaar hit a tiebreaking two-run double in the fourth inning, leading the St. Louis Cardinals past the Minnesota Twins 6-1 on Friday night.

Brendan Donovan homered, Masyn Wynn had two RBIs and Luken Baker drew three of nine walks by the Cardinals, who won their third straight game after falling a season-high 12 games behind NL Central leader Milwaukee on Tuesday.

Pallante (6-6) completed seven innings for the second consecutive start, a career first for the 25-year-old.

“It’s not just cutting, but it has some depth to it. It’s a different fastball,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said, raving about Pallante’s best pitch. “It’s not the most comfortable at-bat.”

He left the bases loaded after one run scored with one out in the second inning and never let another runner reach scoring position to send the Twins to their fourth loss in their last five games.

“I’m really proud of him,” said catcher Willson Contreras, who went 3 for 5. “He composed himself.”

Minnesota began a nine-game homestand by falling one game behind Kansas City and into third place in the AL Central, two games behind leader Cleveland. The Twins lead Boston by 3 1/2 games for the final wild card spot.

Pallante, with his unorthodox windup featuring a hitch and a leg kick before a deliberate and reared-back delivery, gave up five hits and two walks with five strikeouts. Trevor Larnach fanned in all three at-bats and Royce Lewis went 0 for 3 with three broken bats against him.

“Third time through, I felt like they were swinging at everything I threw over the plate,” Pallante said. “I wasn’t scared of contact, and things worked out for me.”

Twins starter David Festa (2-3) lasted only 3 2/3 innings and left trailing 3-1. Opponents are hitting .134 (9 for 67) in their first at-bats against the right-hander and .393 (24 for 61) in the second at-bats.

“The strikeouts are there and stuff like that. I just need to be more efficient, go longer in the game,” said Festa, who has helped stabilize the back of the rotation along with fellow rookies Simeon Woods Richardson and Zebby Matthews, but has yet to make it to the sixth inning.

Winn’s two-out RBI single tied the game in the second, after rookie Victor Scott II beat the relay throw to avert a double play off a high-bouncing comebacker, stole second base — one of four steals by the Cardinals — and scored on the line drive to left-center.

UNFAMILIAR PLACE

The Cardinals helped the Twins break in Target Field with two exhibition games before the inaugural 2010 season, but they’ve played just seven regular season games since then. The only active ballparks they’ve played at less frequently are Yankee Stadium, which opened in New York in 2009, and Globe Life Field, which opened in 2020 in Texas.

TRAINER’S ROOM

The Twins remained without center fielder Byron Buxton (hip inflammation) and shortstop Carlos Correa (plantar fasciitis), who are both working through a rehabilitation program to get as healthy as possible for the stretch run. Buxton has missed the last 10 games. Correa has been out since the All-Star break. Manager Rocco Baldelli said both players were progressing.

The Twins started Triple-A rehab assignments for outfielder Alex Kirilloff (back strain) and infielder Brooks Lee (bicep tendinitis). Kirilloff has missed 2 1/2 months. Lee has been out for two weeks.

UP NEXT

Cardinals RHP Sonny Gray (11-8, 3.91 ERA) will pitch on Saturday night against his most recent former team, opposite Twins RHP Pablo López (11-8, 4.47 ERA). López and Gray were both All-Stars last year.

