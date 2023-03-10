Cardinals sign WR Greg Dortch, release LB Markus Golden

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have signed receiver Greg Dortch to a one-year deal and have released veteran linebacker Markus Golden. The 24-year-old Dortch was one of the bright spots for the Cardinals in a difficult season. The 5-foot-7, 175-pounder had career highs of 52 catches for 467 yards and two touchdowns. The 31-year-old Golden has played most of his career with the Cardinals in two different stints. He played in all 17 games last season and had 48 tackles and 2 1/2 sacks. He had 11 sacks in 2021. Releasing Golden frees up about $3 million in cap space.

