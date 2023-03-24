Cardinals sign pitcher Miles Mikolas to $55.75M, 3-year deal

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Miles Mikolas is sticking with the St. Louis Cardinals. The right-hander signed a $55.75 million, three-year contract with the Cardinals that will carry through the 2025 season. The new deal replaces a $68 million, four-year contract deal signed in February 2019 that covered the 2020-23 seasons and was set to pay $15.75 million this year. Mikolas will receive a $5 million signing bonus payable July 1 and will make $18.75 million in 2023 and $16 million in each of the following two seasons. Mikolas is scheduled to make his second opening-day start next Thursday when the Cardinals host Toronto.

