Cardinals sign pitcher Miles Mikolas to $55.75M, 3-year deal

By The Associated Press
FILE - St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas throws during spring training baseball practice Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Jupiter, Fla. Mikolas is sticking with the Cardinals. The 34-year-old veteran right-handed pitcher signed a two-year contract extension with the Cardinals on Friday, March 24, that runs through the 2025 season.(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Roberson]

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Miles Mikolas is sticking with the St. Louis Cardinals. The right-hander signed a $55.75 million, three-year contract with the Cardinals that will carry through the 2025 season. The new deal replaces a $68 million, four-year contract deal signed in February 2019 that covered the 2020-23 seasons and was set to pay $15.75 million this year. Mikolas will receive a $5 million signing bonus payable July 1 and will make $18.75 million in 2023 and $16 million in each of the following two seasons. Mikolas is scheduled to make his second opening-day start next Thursday when the Cardinals host Toronto.

